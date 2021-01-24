http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-1wGbU05jHU/

A Michigan county Republican party has voted to censure U.S. Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) after he voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

Upton joined nine other Republicans, including fellow Michigander, Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) of Grand Rapids, in impeaching Trump after House Democrats rushed through a resolution.

Mlive reported that delegates to the Allegan County Republican Convention voted to “censure and condemn” Upton’s vote:

The delegation stated Upton “ignored the voice of his voters in Allegan County” by voting for Trump’s impeachment. The delegation claimed “incomplete evidence, little debate, and the absence of due process” led to its condemnation of Upton. “The unanimous voice vote was confirmed during a meeting of the Executive Committee immediately following the convention by another unanimous voice vote,” the group said. “The AGOP Issues Committee is charged with making recommendations for further action.”

“I always said I’d support President Trump when I agreed with him and disagree when I thought he was wrong. Congress should not tolerate any effort to impede the peaceful transfer of power,” Upton said in response.

Upton won his 2020 race handily: 55.8 percent to 40.1 percent over Democrat state Rep. Jon Hoadley, according to Ballotpedia.

In 2018 — when Trump was not on the ballot — Upton won more narrowly, 50.2 percent to 45.7 percent, the political almanac site reported.

Upton is not the only Republican to face backlash for impeaching Trump.

Last weekend, the Central Committee of the Carbon County Republican Party in Wyoming announced it had formally censured Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after she, too, voted to impeach the now-former president, Breitbart News reported.

“Representative Cheney has violated the trust of her voters, failed to faithfully represent a very large majority of motivated Wyoming voters, and neglected her duty to represent the party and the will of the people who elected her to represent them,” the resolution, which passed unanimously, said.

The Wyoming state party also blasted Cheney for siding with “leftists”:

There has not been a time during our tenure when we have seen this type of an outcry from our fellow Republicans, with the anger and frustration being palpable in the comments we have received. Our telephone has not stopped ringing, our email is filling up, and our website has seen more traffic than at any previous time. The consensus is clear that those who are reaching out to the Party vehemently disagree with Representative Cheney’s decision and actions.

Cheney’s vote prompted calls for her to resign her post as chair of the House Republican Conference.

