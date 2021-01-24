https://www.westernjournal.com/gov-whitmer-tries-sneak-gun-control-covid-relief-package/

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan wants to sneak a provision that would ban firearms from the state Capitol in Lansing into a coronavirus aid package.

Whitmer’s COVID recovery plan would offer a host of solutions for Michiganders now that she’s spent nearly a year attempting to bankrupt them.

The plan offers rental assistance for “households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” as well as property tax assistance and “targeted employment and training services.”

Now that she’s kept so many people out of work since last March, a great many of them are struggling. Not to worry, the vocational services portion of the plan also promises to “prioritize residents from underserved or economically distressed communities to provide them with the skills needed for entry into registered apprenticeships in the energy sector to help drive Michigan’s energy transition.”

The proposal also pledges $225 million in support for small businesses.

But the Washington Examiner reported Whitmer wants something else in her COVID relief package: The Democrat is looking to stow away $5 million to ensure citizens can’t bring their firearms to the state Capitol.

Whitmer and state Democrats, including state Sen. Dayna Polehanki, want the $5 million to go to equipment and personnel to enforce the ban, according to Michigan Advance.

“By requesting this funding, Governor Whitmer has demonstrated that she has made the safety of legislators, staff and Capitol visitors a priority and has likewise eliminated any excuses for the [the Michigan State Capitol Commission’s] failure to get the job done by moving from a ban on open carry to a ban on all weapons,” Polehanki said.

Democrats are reportedly peeved that the commission did not prohibit all firearms from the Capitol when it banned the open carry of guns in the Capitol chambers five days after the Jan. 6 incursion at the U.S. Capitol.

Do you think Democrats will be bold enough to go after gun rights in the years to come? 95% (501 Votes) 5% (27 Votes)

What do Democrats do when they can’t get away with something? The conniving little devils get sneaky.

Whitmer apparently wants the gun ban attached to her COVID recovery plan. That way, presumably, anyone who opposes it could be portrayed as wicked and pro-COVID.

What kind of monster would vote no on a $5.6 billion package aimed at helping people who need assistance? Well, a person who might want to protect Second Amendment rights could.

Of course, that’s why Democrats, especially in the U.S. Congress, attach their little pet projects and their pork to bills such as COVID relief packages. It’s pure politics, and Whitmer is well-versed in how things get done in the political arena.

Republicans have majorities in Michigan’s state House and Senate, and it’s unlikely a stand-alone anti-gun bill would pass through a majority GOP legislature.

Instead, she apparently hopes to put it into legislation that will offer relief to those ravaged by her draconian lockdowns. Failure to get her bill with the anti-gun provision in it passed could be a political two-for-one victory for the Democrat, should she succeed with the gun provision.

Whitmer and Democrats could simultaneously accuse Republicans of being pro-COVID and anti-Capitol protection.

These people truly never let a crisis go to waste.

