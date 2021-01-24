https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mikelindell-trump-electionfraud/2021/01/24/id/1006986

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said on Sunday that he has no regrets about supporting former President Donald Trump and his claims of widespread voter fraud in the election, even though his company’s products have been dropped by major retailers as a result of this backing.

Lindell said that the media has attacked him ever since he threw his support behind Trump as he ran for president in 2016 and now they are attacking him, “because I’m trying to do something good for the country.”

Speaking to host John Catsimatidis on “The Cats Roundtable” radio show on 970 AM in New York, Lindell said that “I don’t have any regrets. Not one. Trump is the best president we ever had. He kept his promises. He did so much for this country and so much for people in business and I have no regrets.. I would do it all again, only I would do it double.”

When the MyPillow CEO was asked if he thought Trump would come back to run for president again in 2024, he insisted that the inauguration of President Joe Biden “is a farce.”

He then insisted that all the evidence of fraud will eventually be shown and that, as a result, Trump will be back even sooner than 2024.

