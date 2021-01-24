https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/mitt-romney-constitutional-impeach-private-citizen-like-donald-trump/

Trump-hater Mitt Romney went on CNN on Sunday to continue his attacks on President Trump.

During the conversation, Mitt assured CNN that impeaching a private citizen is constitutional.

Mitt added that President Trump’s “involvement” in the US Capitol riots is an impeachable offense.

President Trump is on record calling for a peaceful demonstration. For some reason, this is lost on Mitt.

CNBC reported:

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said on Sunday that former President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial is constitutional and that Trump’s alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot is an impeachable offense. “It’s pretty clear that the effort is constitutional,” Romney said during an interview on CNN. “I believe that what is being alleged and what we saw, which is incitement to insurrection, is an impeachable offense. If not, what is?”

What will poor Mitt do now that Trump is out of office?

