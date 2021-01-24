https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/01/24/mitt-romney-shares-his-picks-for-the-future-of-the-gop-and-laughter-abounded-n315593
About The Author
Related Posts
NY Times Contributing Writer Tweets Biden Should Lynch Mike Pence
January 21, 2021
Biden Breaks 270 Votes in the Electoral College
December 14, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy