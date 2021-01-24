http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/k8qCtNzsSxs/

A mother in Sugar Land, Texas, shot an alleged home intruder Friday to protect herself and her eight-year-old son.

ABC 13 reported the mother and her son were home alone when they heard strange noises around 5 a.m. The mother went downstairs to investigate and discovered an alleged intruder trying to enter through a window. She shot the suspect once, striking him in the chest and forcing him to flee.

The alleged intruder was identified as 21-year-old Santana Anthony Hudson, KHOU noted.

Hudson was captured a short distance from the home after responding officers followed a blood trail. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

He allegedly had a warrant for his arrest stemming from a 2018 charge related to a burglary of a vehicle.

