https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-comic-captures-lefts-inability-to-debate-immigration-enforcement

Comic books routinely push progressive themes, from social justice heroes to woke identity changes.

Legendary writer Frank Miller weaponized The Dark Knight against President Trump, one of many similar attacks from the Trump era.

So it’s not a shock to see a new comic book title overtly push an open borders agenda.

The Hollywood Reporter says Image Comics’ “Home,” a miniseries title hitting shelves April 14, features an illegal immigrant child imbued with super powers. Yes, the trauma of his separation from his mother at the border transforms him, much like gamma radiation turned Bruce Banner into the rampaging Hulk.

Anyone thinking “Home” might be a nuanced look at the immigration debate will be set straight by the co-creator’s comments on the five-part series.

“As the son and grandson of Cuban and Colombian immigrants, and now a parent myself, the news of the government’s family separation policy both broke my heart, and filled me with anger,” writer Julio Anta told The Hollywood Reporter. “Home is an attempt to channel those complicated feelings about what it means to be an American into a story about empowered Latinx characters dealing with the cruelty of our modern immigration laws.”

Need more evidence?

Peruse the panels shared by THR revealing a hearty dose of Trump Derangement Syndrome. One sequence has the U.S. Attorney General repeating Trump’s 2015 brash rhetoric involving Mexican immigration, excising critical elements of the text to make the president look worse.

It gets more cartoonish from there.

“We will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law … and then some,” the Attorney General says of illegals immigrants heading to America, a statement that would get any AG from either party removed from office.

The new comic book is part of a larger wave of open borders propaganda coming from progressive artists.

The rebooted “Party of Five” series, which got canceled after just one extremely low-rated season, changed the story to feature illegal immigrants separated from their parents by ICE agents, not orphaned following a car crash.

The Selena Gomez produced docuseries “Living Undocumented” similarly showed illegal immigrants from a glowing perspective. Far-left CNN praised the show as “advocacy filmmaking,” but worried it might simply “preach to the choir.”

HBO produced not one, but two pro-open borders projects in 2019, “Torn Apart: Separated at the Border” and “Liberty: Mother of Exiles.”

Define American helped make similar efforts possible. The pro-illegal immigration group advises screenwriters on how to sculp scripts to better push their messaging to the masses.

“This is long-term work,” says Jose Antonio Vargas, Define American’s founder. “This is not like, ‘How do we pass a bill next month?’ This is, ‘How do we create a culture in which we see immigrants as people deserving of dignity?’ These policies don’t make sense if we don’t see immigrants as people.”

Some of the shows shaped by Define American include NBC’s “Superstore,” OWN’s “Queen Sugar,” CW’s “Roswell, New Mexico,” and ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.”

All of the above makes the new indie drama “No Man’s Land” so startling.

The film, featuring Andie MacDowell, Frank Grillo, and George Lopez (yes, that George Lopez), follows a family of Texas ranchers struggling with constant border encroachments.

Illegal immigrants let some of the clan’s cattle escape early in the film, forcing a confrontation where people on both sides are shot, including a Mexican child who dies from the blast.

The film shows how the rancher’s son (Jake Allyn) flees deep into Mexico, meeting several kind-hearted souls on his journey.

“No Man’s Land” isn’t setting critics on fire, given its poor 33 percent “rotten” ratings. What’s remarkable about the film is its balanced presentation.

We see Mexican immigrants as decent, hard working, and spiritual, but the film also showcases other Mexicans who don’t have people’s best interests at heart.

The ranching family is similarly complex, a tight-knit clan grappling with immigrants who threaten their economic survival.

That doesn’t sound extraordinary in the least, when viewed independently of other immigration tales. Seen from above the pop culture landscape, “No Man’s Land” offers a nuanced take on the subject, giving viewers a portrait that doesn’t dissuade from robust debates.

It’s what thoughtful art can do, open up our minds to fresh arguments and perspectives. Most progressive content, alas, strains to do the opposite. It’s likely “No Man’s Land” will be the outlier on immigration for years to come.

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

