Krystina Arielle, the host of the newly announced Star Wars: The High Republic Show, has a history of anti-white, racist tweets.
Arielle’s tweets were written in 2020 and contain attacks on white people – especially conservatives and women.
On March 23rd, 2020, she told white people to “fucking stop it” before generalizing that the entire race was “racist” and “ignorant”:
Arielle’s March Tweet.
Arielle has also attack “white conservatives” and “white women” as enabling racism and white supremacy:
ARIELLE’S MAY TWEET. ARIELLE’S JUNE TWEET.
Arielle has also insisted that she doesn’t “owe White people a conversation about racism”:
ARIELLE’S JUNE TWEET.
The official Star Wars Twitter account doubled down on their support of Arielle as the tweets resurfaced and garnered media attention:
STAR WARS BACKS ARIELLE.
