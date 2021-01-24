https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/star-wars-racist-tweets/

Krystina Arielle, the host of the newly announced Star Wars: The High Republic Show, has a history of anti-white, racist tweets.

Arielle’s tweets were written in 2020 and contain attacks on white people – especially conservatives and women.

On March 23rd, 2020, she told white people to “fucking stop it” before generalizing that the entire race was “racist” and “ignorant”:

Arielle’s March Tweet.

Arielle has also attack “white conservatives” and “white women” as enabling racism and white supremacy:

ARIELLE’S MAY TWEET. ARIELLE’S JUNE TWEET.

Arielle has also insisted that she doesn’t “owe White people a conversation about racism”:

ARIELLE’S JUNE TWEET.

The official Star Wars Twitter account doubled down on their support of Arielle as the tweets resurfaced and garnered media attention:

STAR WARS BACKS ARIELLE.

