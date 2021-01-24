https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/24/not-the-babylon-bee-the-official-potus-account-confirms-president-bidens-favorite-flavor-of-ice-cream/
About The Author
Related Posts
AOC — who encouraged violent protests 'to make ppl uncomfortable' — is still reeling after 'close to half of the House nearly dying' last week [video]
January 11, 2021
Ouch! NRCC thanks Rep. Ted Lieu for last year's House election taunt that has 'aged like milk'
November 28, 2020
Ted Cruz wants SCOTUS to hear the emergency appeal on the Pennsylvania election challenge
December 2, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy