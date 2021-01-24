https://justthenews.com/government/congress/ohio-senator-rob-portman-announces-he-not-running-reelection-2022?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman will not seek a third Senate term in 2022, the senator announced Monday.

Portman cites, in part, increased partisan gridlock in the capital for his decision to spend more time and home working on his family business, a restaurant called the Golden Lamb.

“I don’t think any Senate office has been more successful in getting things done, but honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision,” read the senator’s statement.

“We live in an increasingly polarized country where members of both parties are being pushed further to the right and further to the left, and that means too few people who are actively looking to find common ground. This is not a new phenomenon, of course, but a problem that has gotten worse over the past few decades,” he continued.

Portman, who is 65 and has never lost an election, has maintained a reputation as a bipartisan politician.

His announcement will shake up the top tier of the Ohio Republican party. Portman’s seat is expected to remain red, as Republican have tightened their grip on the Buckeye State over the last 10 years.

“This was not an easy decision because representing the people of Ohio has been an honor. But I’ve been doing this a long time, longer than I ever intended,” said Portman.

