Starting with his first day in office, President Joe Biden moved to erase U.S. borders and immigration laws by claiming he can suspend duly passed laws using executive power.

Shortly after his inauguration ceremonies on Wednesday, the new president signed six executive orders related to immigration and the border, most of them undoing former-President Donald Trump’s directives concerning the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, preventing the addition of illegal immigrants in U.S. Census totals (which determines representation in Congress, inflating the representation of states with higher percentages of foreign citizens illegally present, immediately ceasing construction on the southern border wall, and even suggesting replacing the word “alien” with “noncitizen” in U.S. immigration laws.

Biden also proposed the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, a bill that offers amnesty to approximately 11 million illegal immigrants in the United States, halted deportations, and ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to release all foreign detainees. An internal ICE memo obtained by Breitbart and reported by Tucker Carlson tells agents to “Release them all, immediately.”

If that applies to truly all 14,195 detainees in ICE custody, 71 percent of which are convicted criminals or charged with crimes in addition to illegally entering or remaining inside the United States, that means Biden has ordered the release of more than 10,000 foreign criminals inside the United States.

Despite the dangers of such a sweeping immigration policy, including a caravan of thousands of Honduran migrants heading to the southern U.S. border that the Biden administration admits it does not have the bandwidth to handle, Democrat politicians have offered their endorsements of the new border rules.

“This is terrific news, and a hard-won victory for activists who’ve spent so long pushing for our leaders to halt deportations. We have to keep up the fight for an immigration system that’s fair, humane, and reflects our values,” leftist Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wrote on Twitter, granting extra praise to the administration for pausing deportations.

“I personally would support all of the elements in it,” said Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, referring to Biden’s proposed bill. “No more bans. No more walls,” Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal wrote, later telling NBC News that “it’s so wonderful to have a president who is finally looking at immigrants in a positive light.”

Former Republican President George W. Bush’s organization weighed in on the policy changes, praising Biden’s propositions.

“We are pleased to see President Biden prioritize action on immigration and recognize the essential role of Congress in enacting meaningful and enduring reform. The Bush Institute looks forward to sharing ideas that help build an immigration system that fosters economic growth and ensures basic human dignity,” a statement from the George W. Bush Institute reads.

Republicans, especially in the Senate, strongly oppose Biden’s immigration proposals, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calling the Citizenship Act “a massive proposal for blanket amnesty that would gut enforcement of American laws while creating huge new incentives for people to rush here illegally at the same time.”

If the GOP tries to block the bill, however, some on the left have pledged to use it as ammunition to change the filibuster.

“Reform the filibuster if Republicans are refusing to go along,” Jayapal said. McConnell has so far not used his bargaining power with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to ensure the filibuster stays.

