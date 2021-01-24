https://www.theepochtimes.com/over-78000-facebook-instagram-users-removed-for-violating-qanon-and-militarization-policies_3669061.html
Facebook removed more than 78,000 profiles on both Facebook and Instagram, saying they posted QAnon content and content related to “militarized social movements.” “We continue to strengthen our enforcement by identifying additional militarized social movements, new terms associated with QAnon and how people attempt to skirt our detection, including focusing more on Facebook profiles used to organize and promote these movements and groups on our platform,” Facebook said in an update on Jan. 19. The company added that “these groups are constantly working to avoid our enforcement and we’ll continue to study how they evolve in order to keep people safe.” Facebook added that “as of January 12, 2021, we have identified over 890 militarized social movements to date and in total, removed about 3,400 Pages, 19,500 groups, 120 events, 25,300 Facebook profiles and 7500 Instagram accounts. We’ve also removed about 3,300 Pages, 10,500 groups, 510 events, 18,300 Facebook profiles …