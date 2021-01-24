https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/parents-stunned-disney-blocks-kids-younger-7-watching-racist-peter-pan-dumbo?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

It was only a matter of time before the cancel culture came for Mickey Mouse.

Disney+, a subscription video streaming service, has block children younger than 7 from watching some classic animated movies including “Peter Pan,” “Dumbo” and “The Aristocats.”

The move was made because of concerns that the films show racist stereotypes.

The movies are not available in the children’s accounts on the streaming service.

Disney+ declared “Peter Pan,” released in 1953, portrays offensive stereotypes that were inappropriate to those under seven.

In October, the company mulled the move to limit young viewers access to the children’s classic.

“The film portrays Native people in a stereotypical manner that reflects neither the diversity of Native peoples nor their authentic cultural traditions,” the company said.

Disney+ also cordoned off Dumbo, made in 1941, saying in part that musical numbers “pay homage to racist minstrel shows, where white performers with blackened faces and tattered clothing imitated and ridiculed enslaved Africans on Southern plantations.”

“Parents were left dumbfounded after trying to watch the films on Disney’s” $6.99 a month service, The Sun reported. “One said: ‘I wanted to watch Peter Pan with my daughter, but I couldn’t find it anywhere. Then I realized they had all gone – they had been removed from the kids’ accounts. It was shocking.’ “

