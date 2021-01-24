https://www.oann.com/police-search-underway-after-2-inmates-escape-from-ariz-prison/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=police-search-underway-after-2-inmates-escape-from-ariz-prison

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:00 PM PT – Sunday, January 24, 2021

A manhunt remains underway in Arizona after two inmates escape from the state prison.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, John Charpiot and David Harmon escaped from Florence State Prison Saturday.

Local authorities have warned residents to remain alert as both inmates were convicted of crimes against children. The two reportedly broke out using tools they obtained from a facility room.

Last night, 2 inmates escaped from the state prison in Florence, AZ. Law enforcement will work non-stop to locate and apprehend them.@USMarshalsHQ & I authorized a $35K reward, per escapee, for information leading to their capture. Call Silent Witness (480-WITNESS) and/or 911. pic.twitter.com/9Bw0m6KSZa — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 24, 2021

“They were in the housing unit at that time and were out for a rec break… and obviously it’s an ongoing investigation, information is still raw, so I don’t have all the answers at this moment,” Arizona Department of Corrections Deputy Director Frank Strada stated. “They were able to get into the tool room by knocking over a wall-mounted air conditioning unit, which allowed them inside the tool room and they were able to obtain a bolt cutter, wire snips, and linemen pliers.”

The Department of Public Safety announced two different SWAT teams and air units are assisting in the search. Investigators are also contacting possible affiliates of the inmates.

In the meantime, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is offering a reward of up to $70,000 for anyone who has any information leading to an arrest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

