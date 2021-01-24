https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/police-suv-plows-mob-responding-street-racing-tacoma-video/

A police officer in Tacoma, WA, is facing heat after driving through a crowd that was mobbing his SUV while responding to calls of illegal street racing with obligatory doughnut burnouts in intersections. The incident was captured on multiple cell phone cameras. You can see the SUV in the street with 20-30 people surrounding it. At one point the officer evidently becomes concerned with his own safety and hits the gas, plowing through about a dozen or so people to escape. One person is all the way under the car and you can clearly see the back tires run over him:

Full video from original post above pic.twitter.com/vnWOZ2mqYm — Jason Gauthier (@jasonjgauthier) January 24, 2021

Note the one guy saying “hit those people.”

TRENDING: In Text Messages, Biden Voters Already Regret Their Vote

One streamer is exclaiming that people were getting into the cop car:

Before the world and Twitter outrages on Tacoma Police. Here’s another video from it. At the 13 second mark, you can clearly hear somebody repeatedly saying “they’re in the cop car, they’re in the cop car” TF you expect the cops to do?pic.twitter.com/SfQn7odV73 — Mattanomous🕎 (@MattWhoTweets) January 24, 2021

Here’s another angle:

Tonight Tacoma Police squad car, ran over a group of car spectators,downtown Tacoma on Pacific ave around 6:30 p.m. Here’s a video from my personal snapchat. pic.twitter.com/jle0fkzrJM — Libertad Sam (@libertadsam03) January 24, 2021

And yet another:

Tacoma police squad car #2815 CLEARLY RAN OVER AND A GROUP OF PEOPLE INCLUDING A NOW HOSPITALIZED KID NAMED ANTHONY #JUSTICEFORANTHONY DONT LET THIS SHIT DIE‼️ THEY GONNA HEAR US THIS TIME @TacomaPD pic.twitter.com/umJQG52Uud — cierrasshit (@cierrasshit) January 24, 2021

And another video that shows the street racers doing donuts, followed by yet another angle of the police SUV. Some said one of the racers accidentally hit someone:

KOMO news reports:

An outside investigation is underway after a Tacoma Police Department officer struck at least one person, and possibly others, Saturday evening while he and other officers were trying to clear a scene involving as many as 100 people, authorities said. The city’s police department turned the probe over to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team, which will now conduct an independent review of the incident, according to a written statement by Tacoma police. According to police, emergency dispatchers received several calls at 6:19 p.m. about the intersection of South 9th Street and Pacific Avenue being blocked by vehicles and at least 100 people. When police arrived, they began clearing the area and were attempting to get the pedestrians out of the streets, police said. At some point, the cruiser of one of the officers, who has not been identified, was surrounded by a crowd of onlookers who began striking the vehicle while it was stopped, according to police. The officer began to fear for his safety and drove forward to escape the crowd, but struck one pedestrian and may have “impacted others,” the statement said. Offiicials said the police cruiser’s lights and sirens were on at the time of the incident. The officer stopped at a point of safety and called for paramedics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

