Republican politicians betrayed America and the Trump Administration.

When it came time to fight for millions of Trump supporters, the Republicans ran.

They did nothing to stand against election fraud.

They did nothing to stop the Democrats.

A lot of people are wondering what to do next?

Should we try to change the Republican Party from within?

Or should we start a new political party?

Tell us: Would you support Donald Trump if he created The Patriot Party?

Tell us in this poll:

