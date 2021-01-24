https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/portland-leftists-targeting-federal-ice-facility-late-night-protest-videos/

Leftists in Portland are once again facing off with federal agents as they have staged a late night “protest” at their Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

By 11 p.m. local time, arrests were already being made and an unlawful assembly had been declared.

On Wednesday, the leftists vandalized the federal ICE building and the state’s Democratic Party headquarters. During the incident that night, the rioters were seen carrying pepper ball guns, fireworks, shields, rocks and “electronic control weapons similar to Tasers.”

The scene on Saturday night seemed to be similarly planned.

“This has been declared an unlawful assembly” An announcement plays as federal agents make an arrest at the I.C.E. facility in Portland #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/1K7rSgqHXt — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 24, 2021

Approximately 100 leftists were chanting “no borders, no nations, abolish deportation!”

“No borders. No nations. Abolish deportation!“ The crowd is marching on ICE in Portland again tonight. pic.twitter.com/qeKlll4KFS — Alix 🚬 {Tobacco Fairie} (@thatpowellgirl) January 24, 2021

Another arrest made here in Portland as federal agents handcuff a man outside the I.C.E. facility #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/0nuyj5Kszq — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 24, 2021

Face off between protesters and federal agents in Portland, as the agents cordoned off the vehicle entrance to the facility while the ambulance loaded up #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/dMXv7cqLmS — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 24, 2021

It should go without saying that the media treaded lightly with their coverage, despite the fact that the hooligans were attacking a federal building.

The situation at the facility is currently ongoing. The Gateway Pundit will provide updates if the situation escalates.

