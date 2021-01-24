https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/portland-leftists-targeting-federal-ice-facility-late-night-protest-videos/

Leftists in Portland are once again facing off with federal agents as they have staged a late night “protest” at their Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

By 11 p.m. local time, arrests were already being made and an unlawful assembly had been declared.

On Wednesday, the leftists vandalized the federal ICE building and the state’s Democratic Party headquarters. During the incident that night, the rioters were seen carrying pepper ball guns, fireworks, shields, rocks and “electronic control weapons similar to Tasers.”

The scene on Saturday night seemed to be similarly planned.

Approximately 100 leftists were chanting “no borders, no nations, abolish deportation!”

It should go without saying that the media treaded lightly with their coverage, despite the fact that the hooligans were attacking a federal building.

The situation at the facility is currently ongoing. The Gateway Pundit will provide updates if the situation escalates.

