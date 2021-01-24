https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/600e42405db3705aa0a6b3aa
Gavin Newsom may not be the worst governor in the history of the United States, but he is a figurehead for what is definitely the worst ruling class this nation……
Another day and even more purging and censoring by Facebook or Twitter or any number of “fill in the blank” appendages of the ruling class. Big Tech’…
The Occupy Well Street movement failed like a third-century Christian heresy primarily because it lacked orthodoxy and a pontiff. The movement’s heresiarch……
Some 240 people have been arrested as unrest spread to at least 10 municipalities across the Netherlands, with riot police using water cannons, batons, dogs and horses to break up unauthorized anti-lo…
Two preliminary probes are looking into how the US search giant gathers data and how it operates in the adtech market….