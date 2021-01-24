https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-trump-drafting-list-dirtbag-republicans-primary-moving-forward-plans-create-patriot-party-people/

President Trump is reportedly drafting a list of dirtbag Republicans to primary in the coming elections.

Failed Leadership

VP Mike Pence betrayed President Trump and the nation when he refused to look at credible and serious election fraud allegations in the battleground states. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy both came out this past week and blamed President Trump for the riots at the US Capitol.

President Trump is also looking at starting a pro-American “Patriot Party” to represent the people and take on the corrupt Republican and Democrat machines.

The Daily Mail insists Trump is making the move to protect him during impeachment. This is doubtful. If Republicans vote to impeach President Trump based on media lies there will be no Republican Party left.

Then again, the GOP is that arrogant and stupid.

TRENDING: Instagram Is Forcing Users to Follow Biden White House Account So That It’s Not So Pathetic Even When Users Repeatedly Un-Follow the Page

Via The Palmieri Report and The Daily Mail:

Donald Trump is reportedly moving forward with his plans to create a ‘Patriot Party’ to put pressure on Republicans who oppose him and attempt to head off conviction in his second Senate impeachment trial. Trump has told people that the third-party threat gives him leverage to prevent Republican senators from voting to convict him during the Senate trial next month, people in his orbit told the Washington Post. Since President Joe Biden took office, Trump has been ensconced at Mar-a-Lago, remaining publicly cryptic about his plans except to tell a reporter on Friday: ‘We’ll do something, but not just yet.’ But behind closed doors, Trump is already drafting an enemies list of Republicans who opposed his baseless claims of election fraud, instructing aids to prepare primary challenges against them, sources told the Post.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

