Even Stephanopoulos won’t say that there wasn’t fraud

ABC’s top hack was not ready to spar with Rand Paul this morning

“The debate over whether or not there was fraud should occur. We never had any presentation in court where we ever looked at the evidence. There were several states in which the law was changed by the Secretary of State and not the state legislature. To me those are clearly unconstitutional and I think there’s still a chance those do finally work their way up to the Supreme Court.”

“In my state, where we had a Democrat Secretary of State, she refused, even under federal order, to purge the rolls of illegal voters. We got a Republican SoS and he purged the rolls. In Wisconsin, tens of thousands of absentee votes had only the name on them and no address. Historically, those were thrown out. This time they weren’t.”

“You immediately say everything’s a lie instead of saying there’s two sides to everything. Historically what would happen is if I said I thought there was fraud, you’d interview someone else who said there wasn’t. But now you insert yourself in the middle and say that the absolute fact is that everything I’m saying is a lie.”

“You’re saying there’s no fraud and it’s all been investigated and that’s just not true. I plan on spending the next two years going around, state to state, fixing these problems. There has been no thorough examination of all states to see what problems we had and see if we could fix them.”

“There’s two sides to every story. Interview someone on the other side, but don’t insert yourself into the story to say we’re all liars. You’re forgetting who you are as a journalist if you think there’s only one side. A journalist would hear both sides and there are two sides to this story.”