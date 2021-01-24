https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/reminder-years-democrats-far-left-media-called-violence-murder-donald-trump-need-shut-already-violent-trump-supporters/

For YEARS Democrats and far left thought leaders called for violence and murder against President Trump, his family, and his supporters.

They weren’t shy about it. And their supporters loved and cheered the calls to violence.

Since protesters stormed the US Capitol on January 6th the mainstream fake news media continues to report on the incident as a “terrorist attack” and “insurrection” acting as if this horrible event was the worst act of violence in Washington DC history.

Democrats forget that they were cheering violence against President Trump and his supporters for 4 straight years.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a video collection of prominent leftists and Democrats calling for violence these past four years.

This is quite a collection.

Remember this the next time Pelosi or CNN starts to lecture.

They are all on record in their own words promoting and approving violence against President Trump and his supporters. We will never forget. Have they condemned any of it? Nope. Have they called in the NG for riots ongoing even now in Portland and Seattle? Nope. pic.twitter.com/4nzPDbcCig — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 24, 2021

