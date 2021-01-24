https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-president-trump-drafting-enemies-list-of-dirtbag-republicans-to-primary-moving-forward-with-plans-to-create-patriot-party/

President Trump is reportedly drafting a list of dirtbag Republicans to primary in the coming elections.

Trump is also looking at starting a pro-American “Patriot Party” to represent the people and take on the corrupt Republican and Democrat machines. The Daily Mail insists Trump is making the move to protect him during impeachment.

This is doubtful. If Republicans vote to impeach President Trump based on media lies there will be no Republican Party left.

Then again, the GOP is that arrogant and stupid.

This is the warning Trump appears to be sending with reports that he may back a third party, potentially named the ‘MAGA Party’ or the ‘Patriot Party.’ The president has already amassed a war chest of $70 million in campaign funds that he can use to fund primary challengers of those who have been politically targeting him while out-of-office.

On Trump’s reported “enemies list,” as was noted by the Daily Mail, a number of no-brainer names:

The list is said to include the House’s number three Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who broke party ranks and voted to impeach Trump over his role in the January 6 Capitol riot. Rep. Tom Rice, a South Carolina Republican, is on the list for the same reason.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is also reportedly on the list after provoking Trump’s fury for refusing to back his challenge to the state’s election results, which were certified for Biden.

Senator Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican who has signaled that she is open to voting to convict Trump, is also said to be a Patriot Party primary target. Kemp and Murkowski are both up for re-election in 2022.

Via The Daily Mail:

Donald Trump is reportedly moving forward with his plans to create a ‘Patriot Party’ to put pressure on Republicans who oppose him and attempt to head off conviction in his second Senate impeachment trial. Trump has told people that the third-party threat gives him leverage to prevent Republican senators from voting to convict him during the Senate trial next month, people in his orbit told the Washington Post. Since President Joe Biden took office, Trump has been ensconced at Mar-a-Lago, remaining publicly cryptic about his plans except to tell a reporter on Friday: ‘We’ll do something, but not just yet.’ But behind closed doors, Trump is already drafting an enemies list of Republicans who opposed his … claims of election fraud, instructing aids to prepare primary challenges against them, sources told the Post.

