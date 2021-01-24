http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FCtNPXIYtlw/

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) argued on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that the impeachment against former President Donald Trump would bring national unity.

Anchor Chis Wallace asked, “Senator, do you support holding this impeachment trial, and what do you think the rules should be on the length of the trial and whether or not to call witnesses?”

Romney said, “Well, we’re certainly going to have a trial. I wish that weren’t necessary, with the president’s conduct with regard to the call to the secretary of state in Georgia as well as the incitation towards the insurrection that led to the attack on the Capital calls for a trial. If we are going to have unity in our country, I think it’s important to recognize the need for accountability, for truth, and justice. So I think there will be a trial, and I hope it goes as quickly as possible, but that’s up to the council on both sides.”

He added, “I think it’s pretty clear that over the last year or so there has been an effort to corrupt the election of the United States and it was not by President Biden, it was by President Trump and that corruption we saw with regards to the conduct in Ukraine as well as the call to Secretary of state Raffensperger as well as the in citation to insurrection. I mean, this is obviously very serious and an attack on the very foundation of our democracy, and it is something that has to be considered and resolved.”

