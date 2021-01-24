https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/sarah-huckabee-sanders-expected-announce-arkansas-gubernatorial-bid?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Sarah Sanders, a Trump administration press secretary and the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, on Monday announced her bid for the Arkansas governorship.

Sanders made the announcement Monday via a video.

Her decision to run was not unexpected, considering Donald Trump backed the idea when he was president and Sanders left her White House post.

She will face a primary field populated by multiple top Arkansas Republicans but is viewed as an early favorite. Republicans are expected to retain the Arkansas governorship.

Asa Hutchinson, the current GOP governor, cannot seek reelection because of term limits.

The outcome of her race is expected to show how much influence Trump still over the Republican Party.

Trump won 62% of the state’s vote in November.

“She is very special special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job. I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas — she would be fantastic,” Trump tweeted when Sanders departed from the White House.

