https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sarah-huckabee-sanders-to-announce-run-for-arkansas-governor/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to announce a run for Arkansas governor. Sanders, 38, is expected to make a formal announcement in a video on Monday.

The daughter of ex-Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders had been widely expected to run for the office after leaving the White House in 2019 to return to her home state.

Former President Donald Trump publicly urged her to run for the seat.

Current Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, also a Republican, is term-limited out and cannot seek re-election next year. No Democrats have announced a bid to run for the seat.

NEWS: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former press secretary for President Trump, will announce tomorrow that she’s running for governor of Arkansas. She’s seen as leader in the polls and the president’s preferred candidate in a GOP state. Expect video announcement of her bid. Yeah but I — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 25, 2021