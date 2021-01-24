https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sarah-huckabee-sanders-to-announce-run-for-arkansas-governor/

Posted by Kane on January 24, 2021 11:53 pm

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to announce a run for Arkansas governor. Sanders, 38, is expected to make a formal announcement in a video on Monday.

The daughter of ex-Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders had been widely expected to run for the office after leaving the White House in 2019 to return to her home state.

Former President Donald Trump publicly urged her to run for the seat.

Current Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, also a Republican, is term-limited out and cannot seek re-election next year. No Democrats have announced a bid to run for the seat.

