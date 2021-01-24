https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sarah-sanders-governor-campaign-arkansas/2021/01/24/id/1007003

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is set to announce she will be running for governor of Arkansas.

The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey tweeted Sunday night:

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former press secretary for President Trump, will announce tomorrow that she’s running for governor of Arkansas. She’s seen as leader in the polls and the president’s preferred candidate in a GOP state. Expect video announcement of her bid.”

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman then confirmed Dawsey’s report via tweet:

“Sarah Sanders is set to announce for Arkansas governor in a video going up tomorrow morning, a person familiar with the plan says, confirming @jdawsey1.”

Sanders is the daughter of former presidential candidate and Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. She left the Trump administration amid myriad threats, including public catcalling at Washington, D.C., restaurants.

She released her White House memoir “Speaking for Myself: Faith, Freedom, and the Fight of Our Lives Inside the Trump White House” this past September, calling out the relentless liberal activist media for its breathless attempts to discredit and defame Trump administration and its staffers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

