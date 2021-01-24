https://www.oann.com/sen-cotton-china-blackmailing-biden-with-sanctions/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-cotton-china-blackmailing-biden-with-sanctions

UPDATED 8:15 AM PT – Sunday, January 24, 2021

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) called out the Chinese Communist Party over their alleged attempt to blackmail the Biden administration. On the Senate floor Friday, Cotton urged Joe Biden to take action against our most persistent adversary.

This came after China issued a slew of sanctions against nearly 30 Trump administration officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Cotton noted the sanctions were put in place just moments after Biden took office.

Moments after President Biden took office, China sanctioned 28 members of the outgoing administration. These sanctions were a warning, an attempt to blackmail Biden administration officials with personal financial ruin if they dare to stand up to the Chinese Communist Party. pic.twitter.com/QaYtO0d98G — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) January 22, 2021

“They’re not bluster. They are another step in China’s long-term campaign to coerce Americans at every level of government and business,” Cotton stated. “They are a direct attack on the independence of U.S. policy toward China and an attempt to blackmail the Biden administration with personal financial ruin in the future if they dare to stand up to the Chinese Communist Party.”

Cotton called on Biden to denounce the “acts of intimidation” and treat them as a day-one assault. He urged the administration to issue sanctions against Chinese officials who are responsible for the blackmail efforts.

However, many Republicans have speculated Biden will likely be soft on China, and Beijing even reportedly wanted him to win the 2020 election.

