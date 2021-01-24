https://www.oann.com/sen-marshall-president-trump-was-on-track-for-100m-vaccines-in-100-days/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-marshall-president-trump-was-on-track-for-100m-vaccines-in-100-days
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:20 AM PT – Sunday, January 24, 2021
Newly-elected GOP Sen. Roger Marshall, who is also a medical doctor, said that the Trump administration was already on track for a goal of 100 million vaccinations in 100 days before the Biden administration publicly announced this as their own goal. One America’s John Hines caught up with the Kansas lawmaker and has more on the story.