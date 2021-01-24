https://www.oann.com/sen-paul-speaks-out-on-alleged-voting-irregularities-in-2020-election/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-paul-speaks-out-on-alleged-voting-irregularities-in-2020-election

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:32 AM PT – Sunday, January 24, 2021

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has continued to firmly assert that voter fraud occurred in the 2020 election.

In an interview on Sunday, Paul said there were instances of people voting twice, dead people voting and illegal immigrants voting during the election. Paul also noted in several state’s voting laws were unconstitutionally changed by secretary of states.

He contended courts did not actually consider evidence of voter fraud in dismissing several cases filed by the Trump campaign and allies. Paul added he will be working to address alleged irregularities over the next two years.

Partisan Democrats in the media think they can get away with just calling Republicans liars because they don’t agree with us. Watch me stand up to one here: https://t.co/nwmEoAJ5zt — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 24, 2021

“In Wisconsin, tens of thousands of absentee votes had only the name on them and no address. Historically those were thrown out, this time they weren’t,” Paul stated. “They made special accommodations because they said, ‘it’s a pandemic and people forgot what their address was,’ so they changed the law after the fact. That is wrong, that’s unconstitutional and I plan on spending the next two years going around state to state and fixing these problems.”

I voted to certify the electors and seat the new President. It’s not about that anymore. They won’t even admit there is election fraud and want to pretend nothing happened. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 24, 2021

Paul stressed alleged irregularities need to be investigated in order to increase confidence in our elections

MORE NEWS: FBI Investigation Leads To Rescue Of 33 Missing Children

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

