UPDATED 3:45 PM PT – Sunday, January 24, 2021

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is criticizing Joe Biden over the “shocking” costs of his proposed $1.9 trillion plan to tackle COVID-19.

In a series of interviews this weekend, Romney said he’s open to discussing Biden’s proposals on COVID relief, but that it’s too early to pass additional spending measures.

“Well, I think at this early stage — just having passed over $900 billion in relief — that before we were to pass a new program we’d need to understand where the money is going,” Romney said. “[Is it going] to these individuals or entities that really need the help?”

Romney added any coronavirus stimulus must help people who actually lost their jobs and incomes due to COVID lockdowns.

“I’m open to that discussion, I wanna hear what the White House has to say, but at the same time, I think people recognize it’s important that we don’t borrow hundreds of trillions of dollars from the Chinese for things that may not be absolutely necessary,” Romney noted. “This is the time for us to act with prudence and care.”

Romney also highlighted the importance of a bipartisan approach to COVID stimulus despite the years of Democrat obstruction to proposals by President Trump.

