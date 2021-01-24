https://www.oann.com/sen-rounds-speaks-out-against-holding-impeachment-trial/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-rounds-speaks-out-against-holding-impeachment-trial

UPDATED 11:37 AM PT – Sunday, January 24, 2021

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said the impeachment trial for President Trump is unconstitutional. On Sunday, the Republican explained he believes the Constitution indicates only current presidents can be impeached.

He went on to refer to the situation as a “moot point,” emphasizing events during the Capitol riots are not impeachable offenses if he is not president anymore. Rounds noted the Senate should be more focused on other matters, such as confirming Joe Biden’s Cabinet nominees.

“To begin with, I think it’s a moot point, because Donald Trump is no longer the president, he is a former president,” Rounds stated. “Article 1 Sections 6 and 7 specifically point out you can impeach the president, and it does not indicate that you can impeach someone who’s not in office.”

The article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection by Donald Trump will be delivered to the Senate on Monday, January 25. https://t.co/FSOWGACfgZ — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 22, 2021

Other GOP senators have voiced similar sentiments, but Democrats in the chamber are insisting on holding an impeachment trial.

