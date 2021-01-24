https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rubio-trump-impeachment/2021/01/24/id/1006964

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Sunday called the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump “stupid” and “counterproductive”.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Rubio said “we already having a flaming fire in this country, and it’s like take a bunch of gasoline and pouring it on top of the fire.”

“First of all, I think the trial is stupid. It’s counterproductive,” Rubio declared.

“Second, I look back at a time, for example, Richard Nixon, who had clearly committed crimes and wrongdoing, and in hindsight I think we would all agree that President Ford’s pardon was important for the country to be able to move forward,” he added. “And history held Richard Nixon quite accountable for what he did as a result.”

Rubio said Trump does bear “responsibility for some of what happened.”

“It was most certainly a foreseeable consequence of everything that was going on,” Rubio said. “All I’m arguing is we have some really important things to work on. … We’re gonna jump right back into what we’ve been going through for the last five years, and stirring it up again with a trial, and it’s just going to be bad for the country.”

“It’s just going to continue to fuel the divisions in this country,” where already “people hate each other,” he said.

Rubio also brushed aside rumors that former White House adviser Ivanka Trump is is considering a primary challenge for the Senate seat.

“I don’t really get into the parlor games of Washington,” Rubio said.

“I don’t own the Senate seat, it doesn’t belong to me,” he asserted. “If I want to be back in the U.S Senate, I have to earn that every six years.”

