Senators from both parties dueled over the legality of impeaching a former president on the Sunday political talk show circuit this week, indicating that resistance within the GOP caucus will complicate efforts to reach the 67-vote threshold necessary to convict former President TrumpDonald TrumpNYT: Rep. Perry played role in alleged Trump plan to oust acting AG Arizona GOP censures top state Republicans McCain, Flake and Ducey Biden and UK prime minister discuss NATO, multilateralism during call MORE over the events of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

On ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharSunday shows preview: All eyes on Biden administration to tackle coronavirus Do Democrats really want unity? Democrats seek answers on impact of Russian cyberattack on Justice Department, Courts MORE (D-Minn.) defended the constitutionality of Democrats’ push for impeachment, which the party has argued is necessary in part to prevent Trump from seeking office again.

In her argument, Klobuchar pointed to the 1876 decision by the Senate declaring that it had jurisdiction to pursue a trial against a former Cabinet official who had resigned before his Senate impeachment trial began.

“It is constitutional. We have precedent from way back when a secretary of war was tried after he had left office. And, obviously, there was a remedy that would help in the future, which would ban former President Trump from running again,” she told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

On CNN’s “State of the Union” and “Fox News Sunday,” Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneySunday shows preview: All eyes on Biden administration to tackle coronavirus The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden’s crisis agenda hits headwinds GOP senators say only a few Republicans will vote to convict Trump MORE (R-Utah), who would be a key Republican vote in favor of conviction, indicated that he agreed with Klobuchar and the Democratic majority on the issue of the legality of their impeachment push. He did not say whether he would vote to convict the president a second time around.

“I’ll of course hear what the lawyers have to say for each side. But I think it’s pretty clear that the effort is constitutional,” he told CNN’s Dana Bash Dana BashTapper battles GOP lawmakers over criticism of Afghan vet’s Electoral College vote CNN expanding Jake Tapper’s show to two hours, shortening Wolf Blitzer’s show Fauci: Mutant coronavirus strain must be taken ‘very seriously’ MORE.

But on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Mike Rounds Mike RoundsSunday shows preview: All eyes on Biden administration to tackle coronavirus Senate chaos threatens to slow Biden’s agenda The GOP is in a fix: Gordian knot or existential crisis? MORE (R-S.D.) threw cold water on any attempts at securing his vote for impeachment, telling host Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddFauci tells Maddow he was ‘blocked’ from going on show under Trump admin Officials brace for second Trump impeachment trial House GOP lawmaker: Trump ‘put all of our lives at risk’ MORE that the impeachment question was a “moot point” now that Trump has left office.

“To begin with, I think it’s a moot point,” Rounds said. “Donald Trump is no longer the president. He is a former president.”

“Article I … specifically point[s] out that you can impeach the president, and it does not indicate that you can impeach someone that is not in office. So I think it is a moot point, and it’s one I think they would have a very difficult time in getting done in the Senate,” he added.

The disagreement over the legality of impeachment indicates a steep climb Democrats will face as they pursue the 67 votes required for Trump’s conviction over the course of his trial, set to begin in February. Trump is the first U.S. president in history to be impeached twice by the House.

A handful of GOP senators, including Sens. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Appeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (Pa.), Ben Sasse Ben SasseFormer official acknowledges final days in office a ‘black eye’ for Trump Republican senators and courage The next pandemic may be cyber — How Biden administration can stop it MORE (Neb.) and Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiTrump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8 Murkowski didn’t vote for Trump, won’t join Democrats Trump impeachment article being sent to Senate Monday MORE (Alaska), have indicated that they believed the former president committed impeachable offenses with his incitement of the mob that descended upon the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress debated the official Electoral College count affirming President Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

GOP sources told The Hill last week that they expect a handful of defections from their party during the upcoming impeachment trial but said the effort to convict Trump will still likely fail.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellBiden leans on Obama-era appointees on climate Kentucky Republican committee rejects resolution urging McConnell to condemn Trump impeachment Calls grow for 9/11-style panel to probe Capitol attack MORE proposed on a call last week that the impeachment trial be delayed until February to give Trump enough time to mount a defense.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamTrump selects South Carolina lawyer for impeachment trial Democrats formally elect Harrison as new DNC chair McConnell proposes postponing impeachment trial until February MORE (R-S.C.), one of Trump’s closest allies, told senators on the call that Trump had hired Butch Bowers, an attorney from South Carolina, to defend him at the Senate trial.

