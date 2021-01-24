https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/state-dept-doc-secretary-rec/

A leaked document from the U.S. State Department and seen by The National Pulse appears to show former Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short recommending Frank Luntz – whose close relationship with Hunter Biden was exposed via the President-Elect’s son’s hard drive – for the role of Under Secretary of Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs.

Luntz was recommended for the position, which aims to “lead America’s public diplomacy outreach, which includes messaging to counter terrorism and violent extremism” by Short, whom President Trump viewed as partly responsible for Pence’s certification of electors on January 6th and saw his White House access revoked in response.

The revelations come from a leaked “highly confidential” State Department document, which outlines Short’s rationale for the position was Luntz’s previous work in “PR” and as a “GOP Political Pollster.”

“Support the achievement of U.S. foreign policy goals and objectives, advance national interests, and enhance national security by informing and influencing foreign publics and [missing] by expanding and strengthening the relationship between the people and Government of the United States and citizens of the rest of the world,” the document adds as the “key issue” for the position.

The recommendation was ill-advised, as Luntz has especially strong ties to the Biden family.

Emails from Hunter Biden’s hard drive – which Luntz infamously downplayed the severity of – reveal Luntz begging the then-Vice President’s son for access.

On October 31st, 2012, Luntz emailed Hunter Biden the following:

Because your dad hasn’t said word one to me since the moment he was nominated for VP. Zero. Zip. Nothing. That’s why. Fair-weather friends get fair-weather treatment. And Beau knows I feel this way. That’s not how I treat anyone in politics or in life. and by the way, I declared your dad the winner of his debate against Paul Ryan even though Ryan is an actual current client.

Hunter Biden responded roughly two hours later, noting he and his brother Beau “loved” him:

I love you… beau loves you— but how can you go on TV and not mention the Jeep ad— just in fairness- moving Jeep to China???? That’s not worth talking about as one of the most outright fabrications ever paid for on television? Again, think you are smarter than anyone in politics…but if you are doing a piece on ads in the last days— leaving that one out is just…

Luntz has also publicly fawned over Short, tweeting in 2017:

Other recommenders for positions include Newt Gingrich, Senator James Lankford, Rex Tillerson, Stuart Jolly, Jim Carafano, Bridge Colby, and Bill George. Other candidates included Stuart Holiday, John Quelch, Bill Roedy, J.D. Gordon, Edward McFadden, William Ogborn, Brenda Barwick, and Heather Hopkins.

