Former President Donald Trump has “teed” up the economic beautifully for President Joe Biden, according to former Trump economic adviser Steven Moore.

“The fact is Trump has really left for Biden an economy that’s teed up,” Moore told Sunday’s “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. “When you play golf and you tee that ball up high, and you’re ready to hit 300 yards down the fairway: That’s our economy right now.

“It is not in horrible shape, because the vaccine is going to wipe out this disease, hopefully, God willing.”

Moore told host John Catsimatidis that he likes “Biden’s idea of 100 million vaccinations in 100 days,” for its ability to expedite the process amid the global coronavirus pandemic and spur the markets with optimism.

“The markets have been on an incredible tear for the last number of months,” Moore added to Catsimatidis. “This is almost exclusively attributable to the vaccine. And the fact that markets believe that in the next two or three months the United States will be pretty much on the way to full recovery.”

