The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed lawsuits against former President Trump that argued he violated the Constitution by accepting gifts from foreign officials.

The cased centered on the Emoluments Clause, which bans foreign officials from receiving gifts or profit while in office, according to the Washington Times.

The lawsuits claimed Trump‘s commercial businesses received profits from foreign officials during his time as president in violation of the law.

