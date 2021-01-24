https://noqreport.com/2021/01/24/surrounded-by-a-mob-tacoma-police-suv-barrels-through-crowd-runs-over-at-least-one/

Saturday night, a Tacoma police SUV drove through a crowd, knocking down several people and running over at least one. This occurred after the vehicle was surrounded by a mob that was apparently watching or participating in street racing downtown.

Police responded to reports of street racing at the South 900 Block of Pacific Avenue. Tacoma police spokeswoman, Officer Wendy Haddow, said the agency started receiving calls at 6:19 p.m. Upon arrival, the SUV was surrounded by people who were reportedly hitting the vehicle and threatening the officers inside. They ordered the crowd to disperse, then tried to back up but were completely surrounded. Then, this happened:

9th and Pacific Ave in Tacoma pic.twitter.com/C76iq2Eimw — Jason Gauthier (@jasonjgauthier) January 24, 2021

Reactions on social media have been mixed. Some are saying the police officers were justified to protect their own lives from a mob that seemed bent on their harm. Others are saying it was an unnecessary use of deadly force. The Interim Tacoma Police Chief Mike Ake appears to support the latter judgment:

“I am concerned that our department is experiencing another use of deadly force incident. I send my thoughts to anyone who was injured in tonight’s event, and am committed to our Department’s full cooperating in the independent investigation and to assess the actions of the department’s response during the incident.”

Two people were injured during the incident, though one was released from the hospital quickly. Because this is considered use of a deadly force, the Pierce County Investigation Team is taking lead on the incident.

The Puyallup Police Department is the one doing the investigation. Captain Dan Pashon provided updates late into the evening on the investigation.

Pashon says his team will work to compile the facts of the incident. There is no timeline for how long this process will take. However, following the investigation there will be no decisions made as far as disciplinary or legal action. Following the incident, a small group of about two dozen protesters surrounded the scene. At least one person was taken away from the scene in handcuffs.

With every incident involving law enforcement being placed under more scrutiny than ever before, we can expect progressive leaders in the area to side with those who surrounded the vehicle, beat on it, and threatened the police inside.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

Follow NOQ Report on



When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

