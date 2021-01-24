https://www.dailywire.com/news/ted-cruz-blasts-moron-seth-rogen-during-twitter-tussle-over-paris-climate-agreement

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) traded barbs with actor Seth Rogen on Sunday during a Twitter spat that began when Rogen went after Cruz last week for criticizing the U.S. re-entry into the Paris Climate Agreement.

“All jokes aside, @Sethrogen is a moron,” Cruz tweeted at Rogen early on Sunday morning. “It’s your party that believes in govt power: to shut your business, to oppress your faith & to censor your speech.”

“Anyone who disagrees, they try to cancel. BTW, a lot of folks in Hollywood are conservative — & muzzled by the fascist Left,” he continued.

Cruz was responding to an early-morning insult from Rogen, during which he tweeted, “All jokes aside, @tedcruz is a fascist piece of sh*t.”

[Warning: Strong Language]

“Your lies got people killed,” Rogen responded. “You have blood on your hands.”

Rogen has been firing off foul-mouthed broadsides at Cruz since he condemned President Joe Biden’s re-entry into the Paris Climate Agreement.

“By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh,” said Cruz. “This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans.”

“F*** off you fascist,” Rogen replied simply.

“Charming, civil, educated response. ⁦@Sethrogen,” Cruz responded. “If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you. If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing… not so much.”

“Haha get f***ed fascist,” Rogen shot back. “Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you f***ing clown.”

Their feud went on to involve Walt Disney, Tourette’s syndrome, and the movie “Fantasia.”

Failed Democratic Senate and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke weighed in on the back-and-forth between Cruz and Rogen on Sunday, using it as an opportunity to accuse Cruz of sedition and demand his ouster from Congress.

“Don’t let him off the hook,” O’Rourke advised. “Don’t let him make this about ‘Hollywood’ — this is about Ted Cruz aiding and abetting an insurrection that killed 5 people including a cop and very nearly ended in the murders of members of Congress and the Vice President.”

“Why does he keep this fight going with Seth Rogen even though he’s getting destroyed at every turn? Because he’s guilty of sedition. He’s hoping distraction & time diminish the urgency of accountability. Don’t let him change the channel or the subject, it is sedition every time.”

“Keep the pressure up. The Houston Chronicle, El Paso Times and San Antonio Express News have all called on him to resign,” O’Rourke continued. “Joe Manchin, so hidebound by Senate tradition that he won’t consider ending the filibuster, says he’s open to expelling Cruz!”

“Call your Senator 202-224-3121 (even if it’s Cruz. His team should know they work for a seditionist) & tell them you want accountability,” O’Rourke added. “Action. Without it, the precedent is set that one can commit sedition without consequence. And that guarantees there will be another attempt.”

