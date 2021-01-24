http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/CchQJdiXALU/

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) took the offensive against Hollywood star Seth Rogen on Sunday as their Twitter feud escalated into a pitched battle.

In one particularly nasty broadside, Seth Rogen called the Texas senator a “fascist piece of shit,” to which the lawmaker replied that those on the left have become the true fascists due to their love of cancel culture, censorship, and forced business closures.

“It’s your party that believes in govt power: to shut your business, to oppress your faith & to censor your speech,” Cruz tweeted. “Anyone who disagrees, they try to cancel. BTW, a lot of folks in Hollywood are conservative—& muzzled by the fascist Left.”

Sen. Cruz also noted that conservatives in Hollywood aren’t able to speak freely due to the industry’s overwhelmingly left-wing slant.

All jokes aside, @Sethrogen is a moron. It’s your party that believes in govt power: to shut your business, to oppress your faith & to censor your speech. Anyone who disagrees, they try to cancel. BTW, a lot of folks in Hollywood are conservative—& muzzled by the fascist Left. https://t.co/i9o80vFtS0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 24, 2021

On Sunday, Seth Rogen accused Sen. Cruz of trying to “overthrow our government,” claiming without evidence that the senator inspired protestors to storm the Capitol.

This isn’t a Twitter “feud.” @tedcruz tried to overthrow our government. He inspired a deadly mob to storm the Capitol. And I think that deserves ridicule. So fuck him. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

Your lies got people killed. You have blood on your hands. https://t.co/eoy1uUDK73 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

Seth Rogen started the Twitter battle last week when Sen. Cruz criticized President Joe Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, which the senator said would harm U.S. jobs. The Hollywood actor replied, “Fuck off you fascist.”

Rogen also mocked Sen. Cruz’s recent tweet about the Disney movie Fantasia, which the politician said was the first movie he remembers seeing in a theater. “Everyone who made that film would hate you,” Rogen replied.

That set off an exchange about Walt Disney, who was a Republican and anti-Communist. Sen. Cruz also trolled Rogen by saying that he likes his movies. “I’m sure you hate that I enjoy them,” he wrote.

They’re all dead. So I think we’re good. And Walt Disney was a Republican. Even though you behave online like a Marxist with Tourette’s (screaming “F U! F U!” is really, really clever), your movies are typically pretty funny. I’m sure you hate that I enjoy them. https://t.co/ImVm26QWb8 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 23, 2021

