Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzBiden leans on Obama-era appointees on climate Ethics complaint filed against Biggs, Cawthorn and Gosar over Capitol riot Hawley, Cruz see approval ratings dip in wake of Capitol riot: poll MORE (R-Texas) went after Seth Rogen on Sunday, calling the comedian a “moron” after the star criticized the GOP lawmaker last week for knocking President Biden’s recent decision to reenter the nation into the Paris climate accord.

“All jokes aside, @Sethrogen is a moron,” the lawmaker tweeted in the wee hours of Sunday morning. “It’s your party that believes in govt power: to shut your business, to oppress your faith & to censor your speech.”

“Anyone who disagrees, they try to cancel. BTW, a lot of folks in Hollywood are conservative — & muzzled by the fascist Left,” he continued.

His tweet came in response to another posted by Rogen bashing the Texas Republican at roughly half past 1 a.m., “All jokes aside, @tedcruz is a fascist piece of s–t,” he wrote in the tweet.

Cruz and Rogen have been trading jabs on Twitter throughout the past week since the senator criticized Biden on Wednesday for deciding to reenter the Paris climate accord, which former President Trump Donald TrumpNYT: Rep. Perry played role in alleged Trump plan to oust acting AG Arizona GOP censures top state Republicans McCain, Flake and Ducey Biden and UK prime minister discuss NATO, multilateralism during call MORE withdrew from in 2019. Biden had pledged to reenter the country into the agreement during his campaign.

“By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh,” Cruz wrote on Twitter.

“This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans,” Cruz continued.

Rogen sounded off on Twitter not long after Cruz’s tweet began to attract backlash among critics online.

“F–k off you fascist,” Rogen wrote.

“Charming, civil, educated response,” Cruz responded to Rogen in a later tweet.

“If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you,” Cruz continued. “If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing…not so much.”

Rogen responded to Cruz not long after: “If you’re a white supremacist fascist who doesn’t find it offensive when someone calls your wife ugly, Ted Cruz is the exact motherf–ker for you.”

The beef picked up again between the two men later in the week after Cruz responded to an unrelated tweet from MGM Studios asking followers what was the first film they ever watched.

“Fantasia. It was playing at a film revival. It scared me; I cried—I was 4. My Mom had to take me out. Good times,” Cruz wrote on Thursday.

The following day, Rogen responded to Cruz’s tweet, writing: “Everyone who made that film would hate you.”

“They’re all dead. So I think we’re good. And Walt Disney was a Republican,” Cruz wrote in a tweet responding to Rogen later on Saturday. “Even though you behave online like a Marxist with Tourette’s (screaming ‘F U! F U!’ is really, really clever), your movies are typically pretty funny.”

“I’m sure you hate that I enjoy them,” he added.

“As someone who has Tourette’s in their family (and also has a very mild case himself), I once again take great pleasure in telling you to go f–k yourself. (Also VERY few cases of Tourette’s manifest in uncontrollable swearing. Most cases, like mine, manifest in twitching.)” Rogen tweeted in response on late Saturday.

“Also you’re a f–king fascist. Shut up and go away,” he added.

