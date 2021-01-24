https://www.oann.com/the-gateway-pundit-alleges-big-tech-bias/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=the-gateway-pundit-alleges-big-tech-bias

UPDATED 2:10 PM PT – Sunday, January 24, 2021

Reports on Big Tech censorship continue to surface as conservatives look for a place to express their freedom of speech.

According to two articles from ‘The Gateway Pundit’ on Saturday, users reported experiencing Big Tech bias on both Facebook and Instagram.

Co-founders of the recently established conservative site ‘The Scoop,’ Justin Mickanen and Cameron Schnittger, were reportedly notified that their accounts were disabled on Facebook hours after creating a ‘Patriots Against Joe Biden’ Facebook page.

The decision was supposedly permanent and irreversible. The article suggested that political preference influenced the decision.

Meanwhile, ‘The Gateway Pundit‘ posted a similar article the same day. According to their piece, multiple users claimed they were added as followers to The White House Instagram page after blocking it several times.

The article alleged The White House page pulled the stunt because it had less than a million followers. It called into question Joe Biden’s actual popularity, as he supposedly received 81 million votes, but couldn’t even get a fraction of that in social media support.

While some users were reportedly unable to unfollow The White House account, others confirmed being able to without issue.

