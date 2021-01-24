https://disrn.com/news/labor-unions-blast-biden-for-killing-jobs-driving-up-energy-costs/

Last Updated Jan 24th, 2021 at 3:16 pm

Multiple labor groups are speaking out against President Joe Biden’s cancelation of the Keystone XL Pipeline project.

The North American Building Trades Unions, which endorsed Biden for the presidency back in October, said it is “deeply disappointed” with Biden’s decision.

The United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters put out a scathing statement that accused Biden of listening to “fringe activists” rather than union workers and consumers.

“Sadly, the Biden Administration has now put thousands of union workers out of work. For the average American family, it means energy costs will go up and communities will no longer see the local investments that come with pipeline construction,” Mark McManus, the United Association’s General President said in the statement.

Laborers’ International Union of North America joined the criticism, reiterating that the Keystone cancelation will kill “thousands of good-paying” union jobs.

🔦The Keystone XL is a 1,210-mile pipeline system in Canada and the U.S., “capable of safely delivering 830,000 barrels per day of crude oil,” according to the company’s website. Environmental activists, organizations, and politicians have long-protested the pipeline, alleging it negatively affects the environment.

