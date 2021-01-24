https://amgreatness.com/2021/01/23/read-the-1776-report-joe-biden-wanted-to-bury/

One of the last acts of the Trump Administration was the release on Monday of the “1776 Report”—a 45-page document by the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission “summarizing the principles of the American Founding and how those principles have shaped our country.”

Sounds straightforward enough. But as a rebuke of the New York Times‘ false and misleading “1619 Project,” the commission’s work to promote patriotic education was bound to stoke controversy. Sure enough, the report was immediately blasted by the press and left-wing academics as “biased” and “racist,” among other smears.

One of Joe Biden’s first acts on Wednesday was to sign an executive order ending the commission and rescinding the report. It was immediately scrubbed from the White House website (though it remains archived at the Trump White House site, as required by law).

We believe the report should be read closely, shared widely, and discussed honestly. In the coming weeks and months, American Greatness will publish a series of articles highlighting the importance of the 1776 Commission’s unfinished work and showing why the principles of the American Founding are so vital—and so often misunderstood.

Click to download The President’s Advisory 1776 Commission – Final Report.

