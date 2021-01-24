https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/24/top-10-billsmafia-videos-ahead-of-tonights-buffalo-kansas-city-game/

We’re a few minutes away from the start of the AFC Championship between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs and Bills fans, known on Twitter as the #BillsMafia and who have never had a Super Bowl-winning team, are ready:

With that said, here are the Top 10 #BillsMafia videos we’ve seen ahead of the kickoff. . .

10. Gotta bring the tables with you to the tailgate, right?

9. There is fire:

8. Lots and lots of fire:

7. But no helmets:

6. So close!

This dude has been downgraded to QUESTIONABLE with a bruised tailbone #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/OBNn2NTOKy — Trainwreck Sports (@TrainwreckSprts) January 24, 2021

5. Good hands:

3. Goodbye, table:

2. Swish!

1. And the number 1 video, it’s getting a little dusty in here. . .

This is Gino Castro, son of legendary Bills superfan Ezra Castro aka Pancho Billa, who died in 2019 after battling cancer:

In so emotional right now. @PanchoBilla1 son is wearing his mask. He says “the power is in him” @wkbw #fanfeed pic.twitter.com/hmN90MtU52 — Hannah Buehler (@HannahBuehler) January 24, 2021

More on how “Panchito” is carrying on the legacy here:

The #Bills are one win away from #SuperBowlLV. We talked with the late Ezra Castro’s family on what “Pancho Billa” would make of Buffalo’s deep run in the playoffs. Catch this emotional story on #KTSM9Sports at 10 p.m. 📸: #NFL pic.twitter.com/3izDeLsOpT — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) January 21, 2021

For those unfamiliar with Pancho Billa’s story — Castro is a graduate of Riverside H.S. where he played football for the Rangers in the 90’s (No. 52 in the photo). @RangerFtbl He grew up in El Paso a HUGE #Bills fan and became better known by his superfan persona. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/oYfppjEhMH — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) January 21, 2021

In 2019, Castro died after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 39 years old. His legacy lives on through his family, especially his two children who have become a part of #BillsMafia. They will be at Sunday’s AFC Championship Game in Kansas City. #KTSM9Sports 📸: #Bills pic.twitter.com/LXZ86ESieW — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) January 21, 2021

