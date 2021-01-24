https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/24/top-10-billsmafia-videos-ahead-of-tonights-buffalo-kansas-city-game/
We’re a few minutes away from the start of the AFC Championship between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs and Bills fans, known on Twitter as the #BillsMafia and who have never had a Super Bowl-winning team, are ready:
@wkbw pic.twitter.com/Vue3lRrV7i
— Hannah Buehler (@HannahBuehler) January 24, 2021
With that said, here are the Top 10 #BillsMafia videos we’ve seen ahead of the kickoff. . .
10. Gotta bring the tables with you to the tailgate, right?
#BillsMafia travels light. @bussinwtb (via @JustinBarends) pic.twitter.com/OwMKSIYiIx
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 24, 2021
9. There is fire:
LET THERE BE FIRE #BillsMafia (via ig:Scheffdaddy) pic.twitter.com/ANU0XqsBju
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 24, 2021
8. Lots and lots of fire:
#BillsMafia is ready pic.twitter.com/dzDszeAfz4
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 24, 2021
7. But no helmets:
#BillsMafia isn’t a fan of helmets (via ig:colepeskey) pic.twitter.com/o0zrpD7nVA
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 24, 2021
6. So close!
This dude has been downgraded to QUESTIONABLE with a bruised tailbone #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/OBNn2NTOKy
— Trainwreck Sports (@TrainwreckSprts) January 24, 2021
5. Good hands:
We the MAFIA!!!!! @BuffaloBills #BillsMafia Tailgating W/the PPL pic.twitter.com/18PAROwZOI
— WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) January 24, 2021
3. Goodbye, table:
These tables never stood a chance. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/rZfvQISWI8
— Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) January 24, 2021
2. Swish!
#BillsMafia is definitely ready for today pic.twitter.com/YfaeksdUb7
— BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) January 24, 2021
1. And the number 1 video, it’s getting a little dusty in here. . .
This is Gino Castro, son of legendary Bills superfan Ezra Castro aka Pancho Billa, who died in 2019 after battling cancer:
In so emotional right now. @PanchoBilla1 son is wearing his mask. He says “the power is in him” @wkbw #fanfeed pic.twitter.com/hmN90MtU52
— Hannah Buehler (@HannahBuehler) January 24, 2021
More on how “Panchito” is carrying on the legacy here:
The #Bills are one win away from #SuperBowlLV. We talked with the late Ezra Castro’s family on what “Pancho Billa” would make of Buffalo’s deep run in the playoffs.
Catch this emotional story on #KTSM9Sports at 10 p.m.
📸: #NFL pic.twitter.com/3izDeLsOpT
— Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) January 21, 2021
For those unfamiliar with Pancho Billa’s story — Castro is a graduate of Riverside H.S. where he played football for the Rangers in the 90’s (No. 52 in the photo). @RangerFtbl
He grew up in El Paso a HUGE #Bills fan and became better known by his superfan persona. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/oYfppjEhMH
— Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) January 21, 2021
In 2019, Castro died after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 39 years old.
His legacy lives on through his family, especially his two children who have become a part of #BillsMafia. They will be at Sunday’s AFC Championship Game in Kansas City. #KTSM9Sports
📸: #Bills pic.twitter.com/LXZ86ESieW
— Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) January 21, 2021
***