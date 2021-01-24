https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/24/top-10-billsmafia-videos-ahead-of-tonights-buffalo-kansas-city-game/

We’re a few minutes away from the start of the AFC Championship between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs and Bills fans, known on Twitter as the #BillsMafia and who have never had a Super Bowl-winning team, are ready:

With that said, here are the Top 10 #BillsMafia videos we’ve seen ahead of the kickoff. . .

10. Gotta bring the tables with you to the tailgate, right?

9. There is fire:

8. Lots and lots of fire:

7. But no helmets:

6. So close!

5. Good hands:

3. Goodbye, table:

2. Swish!

1. And the number 1 video, it’s getting a little dusty in here. . .

This is Gino Castro, son of legendary Bills superfan Ezra Castro aka Pancho Billa, who died in 2019 after battling cancer:

More on how “Panchito” is carrying on the legacy here:

