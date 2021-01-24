https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-law-enforcement-lounge-in-trump-hotel-while-national-guard-forced-to-sleep-in-parking-garages-after-inauguration

The same week National Guardsmen from around the nation were forced to sleep in Washington DC parking garages after providing security at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, Donald Trump opened his hotels to law enforcement officers to rest and recuperate.

A video shows police officers taking a load off in the lobby of Trump Hotel in downtown DC on Wednesday.

“A heart full of gratitude to all our law enforcement officers…Enjoy America’s Living Room and great having you all with us… @DCPoliceDept,” managing director for the district’s Trump International Hotel, Mickael Damelincourt, tweeted Wednesday.

A heart full of gratitude to all our law enforcement officers…Enjoy America’s Living Room and great having you all with us… @DCPoliceDept pic.twitter.com/HxofXMiEkl — Mickael Damelincourt (@mdamelincourt) January 20, 2021

This display of gratitude towards the people that make DC safe came the same week as National Guardsmen were reportedly forced to sleep in parking garages after being booted from the capitol building grounds.

Tens-of-thousands of National Guardsmen were deployed in DC ahead of the inauguration following the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol building. Pictures and footage of the soldiers sleeping on the floors of the Capitol and then parking garages went viral across the internet.

“Yesterday dozens of senators and congressmen walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service. Within 24 hours, they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage. We feel incredibly betrayed,” Politico quoted one Guard member as saying.

GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn tweeted a video Thursday of him delivering pizza to the displaced National Guard troops inside the parking garages.

“I just visited the solders who have been abandoned & insulted by our leaders,” Rep. Cawthorn tweeted.

“I brought them pizza and told them that they can sleep in my office. No soldier will ever, ever sleep on a garage floor in the US Capitol while I work in Congress. Our Troops deserve better,” he continued.

I just visited the solders who have been abandoned & insulted by our leaders. I brought them pizza and told them that they can sleep in my office. No soldier will ever, ever sleep on a garage floor in the US Capitol while I work in Congress Our Troops deserve better. pic.twitter.com/4attFqhRRJ — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 22, 2021



