https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-endorses-kelli-ward-in-his-first-political-move-after-leaving-white-house_3668734.html

President Donald Trump this week endorsed Dr. Kelli Ward for chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, in his first assay in politics after leaving the White House. In a short call, Trump called on Arizonans to help Ward become re-elected as chair of the state’s Republican party, saying that he gives her his “complete and total endorsement,” due to her stances on a number of issues. “She is a terrific person. She is a person I know. You’ll never find anybody as dedicated to every aspect we’re all dedicated to,” Trump said. Ward, an ally of the former president, ultimately fended off several challengers for the role, winning 51.5 percent of the vote to 48.5 percent against challenger Sergio Arellano in the second round of voting. During a speech prior to the votes, Ward promoted herself as an anti-establishment Republican who aims to continue Trump’s America First vision. She played …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

