You guys remember way back when Fauci lied about the need to wear a mask?

Or was he being honest when he said we didn’t need to?

It’s hard to keep up with all the spinning and lying on his part at this point.

Guess masks are ‘in’ with the Biden administration:

It’s as if they all think none of us has any memory whatsoever to speak of:

But back in March Fauci said people shouldn’t be wearing masks … so does Asha Rangappa realize she’s dunking on Fauci?

We get that she thinks this is a dig at Trump but he was only following the guidance from an adviser.

Fauci.

We remember when Fauci said this virus would be no more dangerous than the flu.

Good times.

Oof, guess Asha forgot her own tweet.

We’re not holding our breath waiting for the Democratic leadership to be intellectually honest any time soon.

Seeing a theme here.

Sums it up nicely.

