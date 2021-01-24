https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/24/utter-hack-asha-rangappa-tries-using-wh-fauci-tweet-to-dunk-on-trump-over-wearing-masks-back-in-march-fails-spectacularly/

You guys remember way back when Fauci lied about the need to wear a mask?

Or was he being honest when he said we didn’t need to?

It’s hard to keep up with all the spinning and lying on his part at this point.

Guess masks are ‘in’ with the Biden administration:

Please wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/aAqlmJP5RT — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 23, 2021

It’s as if they all think none of us has any memory whatsoever to speak of:

Imagine if this message had come out clearly and unequivocally back in March. https://t.co/WxuZ7H799K — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 23, 2021

But back in March Fauci said people shouldn’t be wearing masks … so does Asha Rangappa realize she’s dunking on Fauci?

We get that she thinks this is a dig at Trump but he was only following the guidance from an adviser.

Fauci.

Back in March, Fauci was telling us not to wear masks. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 24, 2021

We remember when Fauci said this virus would be no more dangerous than the flu.

Good times.

“There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask,” – Fauci on 60 Minutes, March 8, 2020 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) January 24, 2021

Imagine if you were not a hypocrite pic.twitter.com/HsZD5ErgkV — Who is John Galt (@mwilliams433) January 24, 2021

Oof, guess Asha forgot her own tweet.

Or the Democratic leadership were intellectually honest with themselves and others pic.twitter.com/HPb4EQcpnW — Who is John Galt (@mwilliams433) January 24, 2021

We’re not holding our breath waiting for the Democratic leadership to be intellectually honest any time soon.

Well he lied and said we didn’t need masks remember? — Phillygirl74 (@Phillygirl741) January 24, 2021

Dr. Fauci said we didn’t need masks in March. — Allen (@allen_masked) January 24, 2021

he told us not to wear masks in March 2020 — 🏳️‍🌈Dr. Miro🇧🇬Slav.MD. Soon🇺🇸 (@gaydraka) January 24, 2021

Seeing a theme here.

In March that same dude said we shouldn’t be wearing masks. So. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) January 23, 2021

You utter hack — Jonny Cabernet (@Inflatulation) January 24, 2021

Sums it up nicely.

