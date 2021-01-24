https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/viral-video-babykilling-democrats-burst-into-catholic-church-disrupt-mass-screaming-obscenities/

Posted by Kane on January 24, 2021 2:54 am

Antifa pro-abortion group disrupted church service at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral in Columbus, Ohio Friday on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.



