Antifa pro-abortion group disrupted church service at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral in Columbus, Ohio Friday on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
#WATCH: Video posted of protesters entering St Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral in Columbus, OH.
Pro-Abortion group disrupted Religious worship, pushing through to the sanctuary and shouting profanities.#abortion #prolife #CatholicTwitter pic.twitter.com/YAWejQxzAj
— Bree A Dail (@breeadail) January 23, 2021