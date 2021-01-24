http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/GoSo0WSDI88/voter-fraud-nothing-to-see-here.php

Senator Rand Paul appeared on George Stephanopoulos’s ABC show this morning, and Stephanopoulos, on behalf of his Democratic Party, demanded that Paul agree that the presidential election wasn’t stolen. That triggered a good discussion of voter fraud, which obviously exists and obviously is a problem. But the Democrats demand that we all go along with their pretense. Rand Paul was having none of it:







Via Ann Althouse, where you can read the transcript.

