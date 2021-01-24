https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/24/walt-was-a-republican-seth-rogen-gets-dropped-and-dropped-again-trying-to-pick-a-fight-with-ted-cruz-over-disney-movies/

Don’t know about you guys but we can totally see ‘Fantasia’ being Ted Cruz’s favorite Disney movie. And we love the fact that he saw it when he was very little, it scared him, and it’s still his favorite.

Great memory:

Fantasia. It was playing at a film revival. It scared me; I cried—I was 4. My Mom had to take me out. Good times. https://t.co/xbTrhVvSko — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 22, 2021

Not sure why Seth Rogen felt the need to rage-storm into Cruz’s mentions over a Walt Disney movie but here we are. Maybe it’s the whole Canadian thing?

Or maybe he’s just a tremendous butthole.

Maybe both?

Everyone who made that film would hate you. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 22, 2021

Seth really should learn to at least Google before making ridiculous claims like this one. He all but handed Ted his comeback:

They’re all dead. So I think we’re good. And Walt Disney was a Republican. Even though you behave online like a Marxist with Tourette’s (screaming “F U! F U!” is really, really clever), your movies are typically pretty funny. I’m sure you hate that I enjoy them. https://t.co/ImVm26QWb8 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 23, 2021

We’re sure he hates that Ted enjoys them as well.

Heh.

Also, we’re seeing a TON of screeching from people on the Left about how awful Cruz is for making a joke about Tourette’s. These same people were more than happy to look the other way when Obama mocked The Special Olympics while making a joke so we’re pretty sure they can all sit TF down.

Twice.

Seems Ted got the best of Seth ‘cuz he got all sorts of mad:

All jokes aside, @tedcruz is a fascist piece of shit. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

Huh?

All jokes aside – you play the exact same dopey character in every single movie you’re in – and that dopey character is smarter than you in real life. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 24, 2021

The only joke evident is you. You don’t even understand the terms you use to slander others. If you did, you wouldn’t use them. pic.twitter.com/04yF1W3P3d — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) January 24, 2021

The real shame in our country is that anyone takes anything celebrities say seriously. Parrots that repeat scripts aren’t bright just because they can regurgitate other peoples words.. Fascists are locking people out of their own businesses and stifling free speech — > Dems — The Original Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) January 24, 2021

No he’s not. actually what you and all you Hollywood folks try to do with your blacklisting, sh** talking and “lists” sorta resembles that word you throw around … — JS (@jen87nc) January 24, 2021

Do you even know what a fascist is? — Nathaniel Mendenhall (@n_mendenhall) January 24, 2021

Someone hand Seth a mirror so he can figure it out.

Not. A. Clue.

***

